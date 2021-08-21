“The Northwest Bearcats are preparing for the much anticipated 2021 season. The pandemic resulted in cancelling the 2020 NCAA Div. II Championship Football season. This proportional symbol map is based on team success over the past decade. One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. 60 points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the ten years. Northwest Missouri State leads the nation with 34 points, followed by Minnesota State-Mankato with 24, Valdosta State & Colorado State Pueblo with 21 each, then Ferris State & Shepherd with 20 each.”