Spoofhounds win State Championship

The Maryville High School girls volleyball team won the Class 3 State Volleyball Championship Friday, November 6 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau beating Park Hills 25-20, 25-21, 25-22. Spoofhounds are among 10,446 players in the state of Missouri. North Central states lead in per capita girls volleyball participation. There are 452,808 girls high school volleyball players in the U.S., according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Making it the second most popular high school girls sport in terms of participation.