The livestock processing plant in Barnard has been resurrected by Kim and Steve Wells, who described the rebuilding of the facility as a journey of nearly a year. Barnard Processing celebrated their ribbon cutting July 3 with tours and a lunch provided to several Barnard residents as well as dignataries from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Faciliation , Missouri Enterprise and Nodaway County Economic Development. Those holding the ceremonial ribbon are Phillip Frank and Annette Weeks while Steve Wells wields the scissors and Kim along with their children, Dylan Wells and Sam and Aaron Furst. The firm, which will work up beef, pork, mutton and goat meats, will be open from 7 am to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.