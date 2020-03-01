AP Top 25 Women’s Division I Basketball Rankings

“Now that February is almost gone (maybe spring will follow) it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball and the excitement of March Madness. This week’s AP Top 25 Women’s Poll is mapped by proportional symbols. South Carolina leads the way, followed by Baylor, Oregon, Stanford, and Louisville. This spatial distribution is more national in scope than the men’s game which tends to be concentrated in the eastern half of the country. However, the traditional basketball belt from Kentucky through the Carolinas in included on this map.”