NFL Super Bowl Champions, 1967-2019

“This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 54th game since starting in 1967. 20 different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh and New England with six trophies each lead all teams, followed by Dallas, New England & San Francisco with five each, Green Bay & New York Giants each have four. Will this year’s game become the second for Kansas City or make it the sixth for San Francisco? Go Chiefs! *Oakland’s 3 wins include one while they were in Los Angeles (1984), and Baltimore’s 3 wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts (1971).”