With the Kansas City Chiefs going to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, area schools joined in the celebration with dress-up days this week.

It was crazy socks day on January 28 at Jefferson Elementary. Some of the students rooting for the Chiefs are Eliza Holtman, prekindergarten, Grace Sturm, first grade, Jenna Pappert and Marissa Holtman, both second grade, Leah Holtman, kindergarten, and Eli Meyer, first grade.