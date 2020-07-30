Gary Wayne Pierson, 62, Maryville, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Richmond Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, KS.

He was born August 9, 1957, in Maryville, to Alva O. and Geraldine W. Kempf Pierson. He was a 1975 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Pierson’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

