Lowell Dean “Butch” Skeed, 74, Naples, FL, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St Louis.

He was born August 22, 1945 to Louis A and Mildred J Calek Skeed in Maryville.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1963 and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On December 30, 1967, he married Janet Gray, in Searcy, AR.

No services have been planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to Hodge Presbyterian Church, Trenton or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.