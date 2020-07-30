Norma Jean Rogers, 92, Wellsville, KS, formerly of the Maryville and Skidmore areas, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at a health care facility in Wellsville.

She was born February 12, 1928, in Ravanna, to Roy Ernest and Mary Edith Smith Gannon. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a double major in home economics, and childhood development.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Friday, July 31 at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, also of Clearmont. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Clearmont Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.