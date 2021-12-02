Gary Boles, 82, Skidmore, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born May 16, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Jesse and Sylvia Cunningham Boles. He was a 1957 graduate of Savannah High School.

On December 6, 1963, he married Carol A. Newton in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death May 24, 2004.

Graveside services will be at 11 am, Friday, December 3 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, December 2 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

