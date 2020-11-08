Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 33 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The eleventh death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-

19 was reported; the individual was a female between 60-69 years of age.

• 1294 confirmed cases; 156 probable cases

• 296 active cases

• 1143 released from isolation

• 65 total hospitalizations

• 5 current hospitalizations

• 11 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 2 females and 4 males between 10-19 years of age

• 2 females and 5 males between 20-29 years of age

• 2 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

• 3 females between 40-49 years of age

• 3 females between 50-59 years of age

• 1 female and 2 males between 60-69 years of age

• 1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

• 4 females between 80-89 years of age

• 2 females between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.