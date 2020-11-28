Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 10 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The thirteenth death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 50-59 years of age.

 1723 confirmed cases; 224 probable cases

 270 active cases

 1665 released from isolation

 98 total hospitalizations

 11 current hospitalizations

 13 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 0-9 years of age

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 2 females between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

 1 male between 80-89 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 90-99 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.