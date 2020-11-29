November 30 – December 4
Tri-City Friendship Center
M: Fish fillet, cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw and apples, fudge brownies.
T: Swedish meatballs, wild rice, broccoli, side salad, Jell-O with fruit.
W: Ham and beans, seasoned spinach, cornbread, pineapple and oranges, tapioca pudding.
TH: Barbeque chicken, potato casserole, peas and carrots, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.
F: Bacon cheeseburger soup, WG crackers, cottage cheese, peaches, gooey chocolate cookie.
Nodaway County Senior Center
M: Chili dog or spaghetti, seasoned baby bakers, peas and carrots, diced pears.
T: Biscuits and gravy or breakfast casserole, breakfast potatoes, spinach, mixed fruit.
W: BBQ wings or chicken strips, corn, Brussel sprouts, impossible custard.
TH: Pulled pork or brats and kraut, corn casserole, broccoli, cereal bars.
F: Italian baked chicken or swiss steak, sweet potatoes, lime beans, dinner roll, banana.
