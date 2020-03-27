Jimmie Eldon Silkett, 89, Savannah, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at a local nursing facility.

He was born August 14, 1930, to George and Ethel Adam Silkett at home near Darlington.

He graduated from Albany High School in 1949.

On December 22, 1951, he married Bettye A. Salsbury in a little country church near Carmack. She preceded him in death.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bennett Lane Cemetery, north of Savannah.

Arrangements are under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.