Betty Annette Williams Nelson, 84, Skidmore, died Friday, July 26, 2024, at her home.

She was born April 3, 1940, in Kansas City, to Eldon H. and Vera E. Headrick Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

On June 9, 1963, she married Lloyd R. Nelson in Skidmore.

Mrs. Nelson taught home economics in the Maryville R-II School District prior to starting a family. She was known for baking and decorating cakes for all occasions.

She served in numerous organizations.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 31 at the Skidmore Christian Church. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Skidmore Christian Church, 106 N. Orchard St., Skidmore, MO 64487; Tri City Friendship Center, 208 S. 2nd St., Maitland, MO 64466; or the Nodaway County 4-H Extension Council, 403 N. Market St. Rm. 308, Maryville, MO 64468.

