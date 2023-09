The Nodaway County Firefighters Association was the recipient of $8,800 from 10 Squared Women, September 13. At the presentation were front: Robin Clark, Basil Owens, Jace Pine, Thomas Shifflett, Kim Campbell, 10 Squared Women Representative Amanda Twaddle, Katie Bragg, Morgan Wheeler; back: Ethan McIntyre, Byron Clark, Herb Snodderley, Cody Hoepker, Brad Renfro, Ed Hanson, Coby Wiederholt, Jeremiah Bragg and Zach Hilsabeck.