The Maryville City Council approved ordinances declaring the results of the April 5 Municipal Election during its April 11 meeting.

The election results included the local parks sales tax question where voters approved the one-fourth percent sales tax to provide funding of Maryville Parks and Recreation capital improvements as well as the re-election of Tye Parsons to the city council.

Following those ordinances, the council chose Parsons to serve as mayor and councilmember Dannen Merrill to serve as mayor pro-tem.

In other business, the council approved the March 14 regular and closed session and the March 28 regular meeting minutes, the treasurer’s report and the bills to be paid.

Prior to the start of the meeting, public hearings were held on three items with no public comment. All three were later approved:

• an ordinance to amend Section 405.040 Zoning Map, Ordinance No. 4984 Zoning Ordinance, to confirm zoning of property at 2600 South Mulberry Street as C-3 Commercial District. The Planning and Zoning Commission met April 5 and unanimously recommended the change.

• a resolution authorizing a Special Use Permit for W & P Development, LLC, 216 South Main, to allow for a short-term rental. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the Special Use Permit on April 5.

• a resolution authorizing a Special Use Permit for Ryan Meyer, 134 South Buchanan, to allow for a short-term rental. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the Special Use Permit on April 5.

The city council also approved several other agenda items:

• a subrecipient agreement with St. Francis Hospital Foundation to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for support of mental health initiatives. The agreement provides a $20,000 award to support a Mental Health Patient Assistance Program at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville through March 28, 2023. The foundation will utilize these funds to assist in establishing a program to provide financial assistance for transportation, medication and counseling and for low to moderate income families to obtain mental health resources.

• an amendment to the 9-1-1 Services and Software License Agreement with Communications Venture Corporation, d/b/a Indigital, for database, routing and network services associated with providing dispatch services for Worth County. This ensures the Northwest Regional Communications Center (NRCC) can fulfill its agreement for dispatch services with Worth County Emergency Services, Inc. The monthly cost is $500.

• an ordinance to amend Section 115.296 of the Municipal Code of Maryville. During a review of court costs during the transfer of the Municipal Court to the Circuit Court, it was determined the courts charge the same fees with the exception of the domestic violence surcharge. This increases the surcharge from $2 to $4 per case which will ensure municipal court costs are consistent with the circuit court and provide additional funds for the North Star Advocacy Center.

• a request to hold the Law Enforcement Torch Run/Walk for Special Olympics on Tuesday, May 10 from 8:45 am through approximately 10 am. The run begins at the Nodaway County Courthouse and the route follows along Main Street to Kawasaki while the walk is held at Mozingo Lake.

• a request for Clear Creek Catering, owned by John Marriott, to park his food truck for a catered event at Shooter’s, 309 North Market, from 7 pm, Saturday, April 16 through 2 am, Sunday, April 17 which would block six parking stalls.

City Manager Greg McDanel’s report included an update to the South Main project. The contractor estimates the majority of the storm sewer installation will be complete within the next three weeks.

He also reported the city has received six applications for the Façade Improvement Grant Program from local businesses and an awards announcement is expected later this week.

McDanel also said the city has been named a 2021 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management. It is the 24th year for the designation.