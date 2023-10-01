Delanie Auffert, Parnell: Rabbits, Gold, Himalayan – Black Sr. Doe x’s 2; Gold, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Doe x’s 2; Gold, Himalayan – Blue Sr. Buck x’s 3; Gold, Hotot Sr. Buck; Gold, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Buck; Gold, Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; Gold, Rex – Broken Sr. Buck; Gold, Rex – Broken Sr. Doe; Third, Himalayan – Black Sr. Doe; Third, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Doe; Second, Himalayan – Black Sr. Doe; Second, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Doe; First, Himalayan – Black Sr. Doe; First, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Doe; First, Himalayan – Blue Sr. Doe; First, Hotot Sr. Buck; Fourth, Himalayan – Blue Sr.Buck; Fourth, Hotot Sr. Buck; Fourth, Hotot Sr. Buck; Second, Hotot Sr. Doe; Second, Himalayan – Blue Sr. Doe; First, Hotot Sr. Doe; First, Himalayan – Blue Sr. Doe; Third, Hotot Sr. Doe; Third, Hotot Sr. Doe; Third, Himalayan – Blue Sr. Doe; First, Himalayan – Lilac Sr. Buck; First, Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; First, Rex – Broken Sr. Buck; First, Rex – Broken Sr. Doe; First, Rex – Otter Sr. Doe; First, Rex – Lynx Sr. Doe; First, Rhinelander Blue Sr. Doe; First, Rex – Opal Sr. Buck; First, Rex – Otter Sr. Buck.

Dakota Allen, Barnard: Rabbits, Gold, Mini Rex – Black Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Chocolate Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Blue Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Himalayan Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Broken Sr. Doe; Gold, Mini Rex – Lilac Sr. Doe; Gold, Mini Rex – Chocolate Jr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Otter Jr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Silver Marten Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Otter Jr. Doe; Gold, Mini Rex – Silver Marten Jr. Doe; Gold, Mini Rex – Ruby Eyed White Sr. Buck; Gold, Mini Rex – Ruby Eyed White Sr. Doe; Gold, Rex – Otter Sr. Doe; Gold, Rex – Lynx Sr. Doe; Gold, Rhinelander Blue Sr. Doe; Gold, Rex – Opal Sr. Buck; Gold, Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; Fourth, Mini Rex – Black Sr. Buck; Second, Mini Rex – Black Sr. Buck; First, Mini Rex – Black Sr. Buck; Fifth, Mini Rex – Blue Sr. Buck; Second, Mini Rex – Broken Sr. Doe; First, Mini Rex – Broken Jr. Doe; Third, Mini Rex – Broken Jr. Doe; Second, Mini Rex – Chocolate Jr. Buck; Third, Mini Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; Fifth, Mini Rex – Otter Sr. Buck; First, Mini Rex – Otter Sr. Doe; Fifth, Mini Rex – Otter Jr. Doe; Fourth, Mini Rex – Otter Jr. Doe; First, Mini Rex – Ruby Eyed White Sr. Buck; Second, Mini Rex – Ruby Eyed White Sr. Buck; Second, Mini Rex – Ruby Eyed White Sr. Doe.

Josephine Baker, Barnard: Beef cattle, Gold, Charolais – Steer; Gold, Crossbred – Market Heifer.

Lily Baker, Barnard: Beef cattle, Gold, Crossbred – Steer.

Brooklyn Baldwin, Conception Jct: Swine, Gold, Crossbred Dark Gilts; Gold, Crossbred Dark Barrow x’s 2.

Emily Bax, Maryville: Gold, Country Cured Bacon x’s 2; Gold, Country Cured Ham x’s 3; Gold, Market Lamb.

Joshua Bax, Maryville: Gold, Country Cured Bacon x’s 2; Gold, Country Cured Ham x’s 3; Gold, Market Lamb; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight.

Maddox Blackford, Pickering: Beef cattle, Gold, Crossbred – Steer.

Ryker L. Blackford, Pickering: Swine, Gold, Crossbred Dark Gilts.

McCoy Bowles, Maryville: Goats, Gold, Res Champ Jr FB Doe, 6 to under 9 months.

Joseph Brown, Hopkins: Goats, Third, Doe born 3/1/2023 – 3/31/2023; First, Doe born 1/1/2023 – 2/28/2023; First, Doe born 8/17/2021 – 4/30/2022; First, Doe under 2 years in milk.

Baylie Busby, Parnell: Sheep, Gold, Market Lamb x’s 2; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight.

Bexlie Busby, Parnell: Sheep, Gold, Market Lamb x’s 2; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight.

Jordann Doty, Maryville: Sheep, Gold, Wether Class 1-year-old and under; Gold, Market Lamb x’s 4; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight x’s 3.

Lauren Herndon, Hopkins: Sheep, Gold, Market Lamb x’s 3; Silver, Market Lamb (classes will be broken) x’s 2; Gold, Ewe Lambs – shown by weight.

Jerrica Hess, Maryville: Swine, Gold, Spot Gilts (12/1 through 3/31); Gold, Crossbred Dark Gilts (12/1 through 3/31); Gold, Crossbred Dark Barrows (On Foot); Gold, Crossbred Light Barrows (On Foot).

Landon Liebhart, Maryville: Beef cattle, Gold, January Yearling Heifer; Gold, Crossbred – Steer.

Kollin McGary, Maryville: Beef cattle, Gold, Crossbred – Market Heifer.

Northeast Nodaway FFA, Ravenwood: Gold, Alfalfa 1 bundle (current years crop); Gold, Miscellaneous Garden Flower; Gold, Canned Fruit/Vegetable Item.

Allison Roberts, Maryville: Goats, Gold, Full-Blood Does 0 to under 3 months; Gold, Full-Blood Does 3 to under 6 months; Gold, Full-Blood Does 9 to under 12 months; Gold, Full-Blood Does 24 to under 36 months 2 year-old; Gold, Bucks 0 to under 3 months; Gold, Doe Kids – Under 1 year x’s 2; Swine, Gold, Berkshire Barrows (On Foot); Gold, Duroc Barrows (On-Foot).

South Nodaway FFA, Barnard: Gold, Canned Fruit/Vegetable Item x’s 3.

Jessica Stoll, Hopkins: Sheep, Third, Open Carcass Lamb.

Layton Stoll, Hopkins: Sheep, Gold, Ewe Lambs – will be shown by weight x’s 2.

Brock Strueby, Bedford, IA: Beef cattle, Gold, Crossbred – Steer.

Charlee Strueby, Bedford, IA: Bef cattle, Gold, Crossbred – Steer x’s 2.

West Nodaway FFA, Burlington Jct: Gold, Silk-Dried Corsage (x’s 2); Gold, Silk-Dried Centerpiece; Gold, Succulents; Purple, 1 Head of Cabbage; Pink, Bundle of Herbs 1 ½ in in diam; Gold, Canned Fruit/Vegetable Item x’s 2.

Madeline Wilmes, Burlington Jct,: champion cabbage.

Addie Honan, Burlington Jct,: reserve champion herbs.