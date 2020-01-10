The following is a list of the seats that are up in April and the candidates who have filed to date:
Jefferson BOE
Seat is up: Laura Galbraith, Jeff Farnan, Travis Angle
Filed to run: none.
Maryville BOE
Seat is up: Roger Baker, Jason Haer, Sean Wiedmaier
Filed to run: Sean Wiedmaier, Jason Haer, Penni Fox, Kelley Baldwin
Nodaway-Holt BOE
Seat is up: Jane Hanson, Jim Fuhrman, Nick Madden.
Filed to run: none.
North Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Jason Thompson, Tony O’Riley, Samantha Brown
Filed to run: Jason Thompson
Northeast Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Kenny Runde, Jeff Redden and a vacant position
Filed to run: Jamie Busby
South Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Janet Beattie, Rick Holtman, Pat Swinford
Filed to run: Rick Holtman, Pat Swinford
West Nodaway BOE
Seat is up: Troy Brady, Bernie Farmer
Filed to run: none.
Maryville City Council
Seat is up: Rachael Martin, Benjamin Lipiec
Filed to run: Rachael Martin, Benjamin Lipiec
