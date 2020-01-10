The following is a list of the seats that are up in April and the candidates who have filed to date:

Jefferson BOE

Seat is up: Laura Galbraith, Jeff Farnan, Travis Angle

Filed to run: none.

Maryville BOE

Seat is up: Roger Baker, Jason Haer, Sean Wiedmaier

Filed to run: Sean Wiedmaier, Jason Haer, Penni Fox, Kelley Baldwin

Nodaway-Holt BOE

Seat is up: Jane Hanson, Jim Fuhrman, Nick Madden.

Filed to run: none.

North Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Jason Thompson, Tony O’Riley, Samantha Brown

Filed to run: Jason Thompson

Northeast Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Kenny Runde, Jeff Redden and a vacant position

Filed to run: Jamie Busby

South Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Janet Beattie, Rick Holtman, Pat Swinford

Filed to run: Rick Holtman, Pat Swinford

West Nodaway BOE

Seat is up: Troy Brady, Bernie Farmer

Filed to run: none.

Maryville City Council

Seat is up: Rachael Martin, Benjamin Lipiec

Filed to run: Rachael Martin, Benjamin Lipiec