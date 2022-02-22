Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/15/2022. Walk seconded the motion with an addition to the reviewed line. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve closed session commission minutes dated 2/15/2022 with an addition of including the second to going out of closed session. The motion passed.

Approved: n/a

Requisitions: None submitted.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79982-80018.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Thank you from Leadership Maryville and an appreciation letter to Robert Dunn for a Nodaway County blanket donation

Walker left a message for Geist Heating and Cooling to discuss issues at the Administration Center and Courthouse. Patton discussed getting chairs moved out of the way and tables moved into the basement storage room for the DocuLock, LLC employee that will be working in that room. Also discussed securing several of the shelves that files are on.

The commission discussed the next dates for the HHW site to be open, from 8-12, April 2 and May 14, and made a call to Laura Street Baptist Church who is looking to coordinate a clean-up date.

A message was left for Allen Andrews, First District state representative, regarding American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) resources for matching grant funds.

Nodaway County residents Tom Shelton, Holly Cronk, Josh McKim and John Laffey met with the commission to discuss the feasibility of a Nodaway County Expo Center. McKim began by giving a background of the group and what research they had done. Originally, the group of residents was looking at the possibility of a county fairground facility. However, after visiting 10-12 other facilities in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska, the group moved to looking at something a little bigger such as an expo or event center that would bring more attention to the agricultural community. McKim stated they would be looking at a regional, a quad-state area, draw versus a national draw. The next step is a feasibility study to see what would/would not work and get cost estimates. This study must also be in place in order to qualify for grants. They have had Kim Mildward, Northwest Regional Council of Governments, look into the cost of the study. Mildward came back with an estimated $50,000. The group has asked the commission to consider setting aside up to $50,000 through the ARPA program to pay for the study. The commission stated they would take the information provided under advisement, discuss further and let the group know a decision. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.

A Jefferson Township resident stopped in to discuss an issue regarding speed limits on country roads. The commission recommended he meet with Sheriff Randy Strong regarding this issue.

One bid was received from Metal Culverts, Inc. on the pipe bid. Brian Testerman, representative of Metal Culverts, Inc. was present for the opening and discussed that barring any issues, the pricing is good for the year. Testerman said the pricing is running approximately 10 percent lower than last quarter of last year. Burns made a motion to accept the Metal Culverts, Inc. bid as presented. Walk seconded, all were in favor.

A resident of Independence Township stopped in to discuss Road #244 and brush issues. A call was put in to Philip Auffert, Independence Township trustee, regarding the brush.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The Federal Expenditure Report for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was reviewed and signed and returned to Michelle Landers, financial monitoring specialist, with the CDBG program through Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed the ARPA small business applications received to date. Time has been set aside for Tuesday to continue the review process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/22/2022.