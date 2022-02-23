Northwest Missouri State University will showcase the stage version of Paul Bowles’ adaptation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s classic tragicomedy “No Exit” at 7:30 pm, February 24 to 26, and 2 pm, February 27, in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

The play is a depiction of the afterlife in which three deceased characters are punished by being locked into a room together for eternity, ultimately learning that “hell is other people.” Described as darkly funny and haunting, the 20th-century avant-garde production has been studied in thousands of classrooms.

Northwest Professor of Theatre Dr. Theo Ross is directing the play and hopes it provides the audience with an intellectually stimulating experience.

Existentialism, at its core, is about choice and the significant impact those choices have on individuals and the collective society, Ross says. He wants audience members to consider how choices they make define and impact themselves and others.

Additionally, a panel discussion on existentialism will follow the February 26 and 27 performances. Funding support for the discussion is provided through a Missouri Arts Council grant and Northwest’s College of Arts and Sciences.

“Today, most people are more familiar with the term referencing the impact of those choices as ‘an existential threat,’ rather than an artistic or philosophic movement,” Ross said.

Tickets are $10 by cash or check only and may be reserved by phone at 660.562.1321, email at theatre@nwissouri.edu or at the box office up to one hour before the show.

The production is the last for Ross, who has announced he is retiring from Northwest this spring after 44 years of teaching at the university. A reception honoring Ross will be after the February 27 panel discussion.