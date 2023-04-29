A memorial benefit for the final expenses of the late Martin Farnan will be held starting at 1 pm, Saturday, April 29 at the American Legion, 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville.

Cornhole registration is from 11 am to 12:30 pm with the tournament starting at 1 pm. Cost is $40 per two person team and is double elimination. The freewill donation pulled pork meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 pm. It includes baked beans, cheesy potatoes, desserts with a drive-up option. Silent auction bidding will be from 4:30 to 7 pm and the live auction is at 7:30 pm.

Monetary donation can be sent directly to Nodaway Valley Bank, in care of Martin Farnan.

Farnan is known for his dedication since 1991 to the Maryville R-II bus routes for daily student transportation, athletic activities and field trips. He started as a bus driver and managed the bus barns for the past 11 years. Before that he had worked seven years as head custodian at Maryville Middle School.

Farnan was a certified United Methodist Church lay leader and served at the Sheridan Methodist starting in 2016. He had also served at the Guilford, Hopkins and Grant City churches.

In 2016, Farnan joined the Pickering Lions Club. He served as vice president, two terms as president and zone chairman.

He died March 9, 2023 after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Jarnik Bus Service, the Pickering, Maryville Host and Maryville Pride Lions Clubs are hosting the memorial benefit.

Farnan indicated before his death that if the benefit brought in extra funds, he would like a scholarship fund set up for his two grandchildren.