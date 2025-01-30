House Speaker Jon Patterson announced the formation of 32 House Committees and named his Committee Chair selections for the 103rd General Assembly.

Among the chairs, Representative Jeff Farnan was named to be the Conservation and Nature Resources committee leader.

“Each and every representative chosen is highly qualified and capable for the position of chair,” Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said. “From our recent rules package to our chair selections, our goals are to entrust members with the ability to best serve their constituents and the people of Missouri.”

Each of the 32 standing House Committees will specialize in specific areas of legislation. Chairs were selected based on the unique backgrounds of Representatives and include members from each region of the state.

“The work done in committees includes some of the most critical moments of the legislative process.” Patterson continued. “In committees, every Missourian has the opportunity to come and testify for or against legislation. House Committees are the first step in refining legislation to help make life safer, better, and more affordable for Missouri families, and we know these chairs will work to do just that.”