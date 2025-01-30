Lawrence “Butch” Schieber, 93, Maryville, died Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City.

He was born August 2, 1931, in Conception, to Lawrence J. and Eleanor A. Lager Schieber. He was a graduate of Conception High School.

On July 19, 1969, he married Mary Louise Cicewski in Atchison, KS. She preceded him in death on October 5, 2011.

Mr. Schieber served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 4th degree Knight of Columbus and the American Legion Post #464.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, January 29 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to KC Hospice, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.

