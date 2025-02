Contestants competed in the Miss Northwest Pageant January 25 with the ultimate goal of becoming Miss America and Miss America Teen. The event had 13 girls vie for five crowns. Those pictured at the end of the pageant were: Executive Director Kendell Misemer, Miss Maryville Elsa Cardin, Miss Northwest Katelynn Smith, Miss Northwest Teen Jaycee McMillian, Miss Maryville Teen Addison Ditamore, Miss Northwest Counties Teen Carly Samuel, Production Manager John Clayton.