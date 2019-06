The Nodaway County Fair Quilt will be on display during normal business hours now through Friday, July 5 at Meyer Auto Center, 204 North Market, Maryville.

The Krazy Quilters picked Maryville as the theme for this year’s quilt. The auction will be held at 7 pm, Friday, July 19 on the main stage at the Nodaway County Fair. All proceeds will go to the fair board.