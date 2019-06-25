Jeffery Lynn Christensen, 63, Maryville, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Friday, June 28 at the First Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, June 27 at the First Baptist Church. Mr. Christensen has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to the oncology department of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville or the First Baptist Church of Maryville.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.