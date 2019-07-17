“Find your treasure at the Nodaway County Fair” is the theme for the 2019 event.

As a new feature this year, the fair board is planning a scavenger hunt with a $200 prize for the winner who finds the most items from the list.

The hunt will begin at the fair office, located in the Administration Center’s front lobby, on Thursday, July 18. There the list of items and a copy of the rules will be provided. Items must be returned to the fair office no later than 1 pm, Saturday, July 20.

Other rules include the following:

• Participants must be 12 years old or older.

• No photos of any of the items on the list will be accepted.

• All items will be returned to the scavenger after they have been counted.

• All items turned in must match what is on the list. There will be no “close” or “almost.”

• In case of a tie, the earliest time of arrival of the scavenged items turned in will decide the winner.