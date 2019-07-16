Janice Grooms Wiederholt, 92, Maryville, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Wednesday, July 24 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Stanberry. Private inurnment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Peter Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s research or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at missouricremation.com.