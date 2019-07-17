“Find Your Treasure at the Nodaway County Fair” parade will begin at 9:30 am, Saturday, July 20.

Categories include floats, antique cars, trucks, implements, horse, clowns, politicians, children and families. Pre-registration by Wednesday, July 17 is required for judged entries and is encouraged for all entries. Entry is free and forms are available at the chamber office or at maryvillechamber.com.

Parade staging, parking and registration desk will be at Lot #63 on the Northwest Missouri State University campus, next to the Hughes Fieldhouse. It can be accessed from Country Club Drive. Participants in judged categories must be in place by 8 am. Non-judged entries may register that morning. Pre-registered entries will need to bring their line-up numbers to the parade.

The parade will proceed east on West Fourth Street to Buchanan, turning south and will end at West Second Street. The parade entries will not be announced this year. Participants are urged to decorate entries to identify the business or organization.

Bathrooms are available at the pavilion in Northwest’s College Park and two port-o-pots in the southeast parking lot at the Fine Arts Building. The building, itself, is closed due to construction.

For liability and safety reasons, roller blades, skates and skateboards are not allowed. All candy and giveaway items must be handed out instead of thrown from vehicles. ATVS and motorcycles must remain on all wheels at all times. All pets are to be kept on leashes.