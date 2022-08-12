Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes, an evidence-based program designed to teach strategies for managing diabetes, will be offered via zoom through the MU extension.

This program consists of six, 2.5 hour classes that will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm. Classes will begin on August 25 and will run through October 6. The classes are free, and each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a “Relaxation for Body & Mind” CD. Debbie Bennett and Micah Potgieter, nutrition and health education specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be teaching the classes.

Classes are open to anyone with diabetes or anyone who helps care for someone with diabetes. Topics covered will include:

• uidelines for a healthy eating plan and menu planning.

• Preventing low blood sugar.

• reventing or delaying complications.

• Physical activity and exercise.

• Positive thinking.

• Foot care.

• Weekly action planning and problem solving.

Participants can register online attinyurl.com/vdsmp22. For help with registration or to ask questions, call 660.744.6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.