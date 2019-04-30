Eva M. White, 90, Boonville, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hartmann Village, Boonville.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, May 1 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, IA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hometown Homecare, 101 Furr Street, Fayette, MO 65248 or Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Missouri, 1000 Faraon Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.