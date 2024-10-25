On Saturday, October 26, the members of the Elmo United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 75th Annual Lord’s Acre Day.

The Elmo UMC was established in 1859 when the Methodist Church in LaMar Station was moved to Elmo.

For the past 75 years, the members have offered this event to their congregation and the community with the first Lord’s Acre Day being held October 28, 1949. In those early years, livestock and loads of grain might be offered as well as fancy cakes and pies to the auction that followed the dinner.

This year’s meal includes brisket, pork loin, ham balls, homemade noodles, salads and pies and will begin at 11:30 am. Preparation had already begun. The auction will start at 1 pm. Its proceeds are the main source of the yearly income for the church. Liz Hunt of Hunt Auctions and Land, is the auctioneer.

The full Lord’s Acre menu and other information may be found by following the Elmo United Methodist Church on Facebook.