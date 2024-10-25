Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County invites the public to the site of its newest home to meet the organization’s partner families as well as students constructing the home as part of the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School and Habitat board members.

The event is open to the public from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, October 26, at 123 South Mulberry St., Maryville. Refreshments will be served.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County announced in June that it is partnering with Jill Calfee on the new home, which will be completed in the spring. Calfee and her two children are Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County’s 15th partner family since the organization built its first home in 2004. By meeting Habitat’s employment and financial requirements, Calfee is afforded the opportunity to purchase the home with a zero-interest mortgage.

The new home will be approximately 1,340 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County has partnered since 2020 with the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School in Maryville to construct homes for partner families. Additionally, partner families and volunteers contribute hundreds of “sweat equity” hours in support of Habitat and the construction project while local organizations and businesses provide materials.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home, which they pay for and maintain. Houses are sold to partner families at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and used to finance additional houses.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is one of more than 50 affiliates and campus chapters in the state of Missouri.