What’s special about being from a small town is residents have a deep sense of community. It’s common for small towns to host events, do things for each other and help where they can.

Elmo is a prime example of a small town, and for the last two years, residents have been fundraising for a new community building.

To continue to their efforts, Elmo’s Formal Night will be held on March 5 to support their vision of growing the community.

“We have spent the last two years fundraising for this community building and have currently raised over 55 percent of the amount needed,” Brooke Snodderley, Elmo Betterment Club, said. “We have applied for grants and have received help from several of them, but the bulk of the money we have raised comes from those who love Elmo and take part in our fundraisers.”

The new building will sit where the Elmo school house once sat, which is currently the Elmo park and where the annual 4th of July Celebration is held. The building will also be used for the monthly fish and chicken fry, family reunions, receptions and community events such as pitch nights, exercise classes, sewing groups and more.

The Formal Night event will be held at the Burlington Jct. community building and will include a black tie optional dinner and bar provided by Backyard Vine and Wine. Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 5:30 pm followed by dinner at 7 pm and an auction at 8 pm.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person which includes meal and drink tickets for the cash bar. Reservations need to be made by February 18.

“We are so very excited and appreciate all of the support we have received though this venture,” Snodderley said. “The Elmo Betterment Club members thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all who have joined in on creating this much needed community building.”

For more information, visit the Elmo Betterment Club Facebook page or call Vanessa Shipley at 660.725.7108.

In addition to the Formal Night, engraved bricks that will be placed in front of the new building are still being sold. Contact Shipley to purchase one.