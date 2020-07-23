Paul Charles Falcone, died Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born February 17, 1943, in Chicago, IL, to Nicholas Falcone and Madeleine Falcone. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1960 and from Wheaton College in 1965 with a degree in chemistry. He earned a master of fine arts in printmaking and design in 1968 from Northern Illinois University.

In 1973, he married Janice I. Brandon.

A private funeral service will be Saturday, July 25 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am, the hour before the funeral Mass at St. Gregory and is open to all.

Memorials may be made to the Northwest Foundation for the Paul Falcone Memorial Scholarship at Northwest Foundation, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468. For more information, call 660-562-1248.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.