Lloyd Dean Pitts, 82, Rock Port, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

He was born February 7, 1940, in Toadhollar, to Horace “Jack” Franklin and Fern Walker Pitts. He attended Burlington Jct. High School, Burlington Jct.

On November 28, 1965, he married Donna Keever in Quitman.

Mr. Pitts was employed by St. Joseph Light Power, Maryville, retiring in 2001 as a district journeyman lineman.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 14 at Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. Interment was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.