Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 26, 1940, in Skidmore, to Mary Edna Johnson and Francis Star Jones.

Mr. Jones served in the US Army for 28 years. He retired as a chief warrant officer III. He was a Vietnam veteran, support to the first Gulf War, and provided comfort for Iraqi Freedom.

Mr. Jones’ body has been cremated.

Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Monday, October 8 at the Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore. Visitation services will be held from 6 to 8 pm Friday, October 7 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

