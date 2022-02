Byron Eugene Stites, 83, Hopkins, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.

He was born May 20, 1930, in Topeka, KS, to Elmer and Lela Garvitt Stites. He was a graduate of Hopkins High School.

On July 17, 1956, he married Norma Rea DeMott in Hopkins. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2018.

Mr. Stites’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Graveside services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, May 21 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

