An Easter Egg hunt for children age 12 and under and photos with the Easter Bunny will begin at 6:45 pm, Thursday, April 7 at Oak Pointe, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville. Games, prizes and fun will be included.

RSVP to Stephanie at 660.562.2799 or sreed@provisionliving.com by Monday, April 4. Rain date is Thursday, April 14.