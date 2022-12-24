The Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First, Maryville, recently received a $1,000 donation from the Eagles Aerie #3669 Auxiliary for shelving in the new walk-in freezer. At the ceremony were auxiliary members Donna Fryar, Sue Sanders, Senior Center Administrator Amie Firavich, Sharon Riley, Ree Greenfield and Cathy Farmer.

The money came from the charity money the auxiliary raises through dinners and banquets. The auxiliary will host a New Year Eve’s dinner at 6:30 to 8 pm, Saturday, December 31 at the lodge located at 29997 Highway 71, Maryville. The menu is broasted chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, homemade dinner rolls, cobbler and coffee. The public is welcome. For reservations call Donna Fryar at 660.215.8895 or Sharon Riley at 660.582.9877.