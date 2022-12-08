Clinton L. Durham, 86, Ravenwood, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

He was born September 28, 1936, in Warsaw, to Hubert and Thelma Byrum Durham. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School.

On June 21, 1958, he married Merilyn S. Reynolds in Maryville. They were married for 64 years. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2022.

Mr. Durham worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 45, where he was a member for 65 years. He farmed his whole life as long as his health allowed.

Services were Wednesday, December 7 at Laura Street Baptist Church. A private family burial was held at Miriam Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Foundation – Cardiac Equipment.

