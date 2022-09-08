Dr. Betty J. Bush, 83, West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Maryville, died Thursday, September 1, 2022.

She was born December 28, 1938, in Barnard, to William and Lucile Johnson. She received her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and her PhD from the University of Missouri.

Dr. Bush taught in the Horace Mann Learning Center. Later, she served as the chair of the department of curriculum and instruction, and interim dean of the graduate program. She was presented with the first Northwest Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. She was also named “Teacher of the Year” numerous times.

Donations may be made to The Northwest Foundation supporting the Johnson-Bush Scholarship: Northwest Missouri State University Foundation, Johnson/Bush Scholarship, 800 University Dr., Maryville, MO 64468.

Memorial services will be held in Maryville, at a later date.