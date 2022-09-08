Merilyn Durham, 83, Ravenwood, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her home.

She was born on January 18, 1939, in Maryville, to Theodore and Gertrude Middleton Reynolds. She was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School.

On June 21, 1958, she married Clinton L. Durham in Maryville.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 8 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

