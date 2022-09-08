Dorothy Jane “Janie” Davidson Walker died Friday, December 4, 2020, four days after her 93rd birthday.

She was born November 30, 1927, in Eagleville, to Donald H. and Flora Skelton Davidson. She attended the University of Missouri graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1950 and a master’s degree in 1951.

In 1958, after teaching in several high schools, she took a teaching position in the women’s physical education department at Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, now Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, retiring in 1987.

During her years at Northwest, she taught many classes and was the first instructor at Northwest in archery and fencing. For many years she was on the National Board of Outdoor Recreation for Archery along with Fred Bear founder of Bear Archery.

She was also the women’s volleyball and basketball coach in the early 60s. For several years in the late 60s, she was on the seeding committee for the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Tournament. She was a lifetime official in both volleyball and basketball, teaching officiating classes and testing for officials certification. In 2011 she was awarded the Distinguished Faculty Emeritus Award for her years of service at Northwest Missouri State University.

The memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, September 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.