Downtown Maryville will hold its first-ever Turkey Trot Walk/Run at 8 am, Thursday, November 24 at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets.

The walk/run entry fee for age 13 and older is $30 and for age 12 and under is $20 until November 14. Participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt. The first 50 participants will receive a turkey hat to celebrate the holiday. Participants not interested in receiving a t-shirt or hat can register for $15 at any time.

The trot route will take participants east on Fourth Street to the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University, where they will head north to 16th Street and turn back through campus to downtown. The event will not be timed and is a fun activity to celebrate gathering with family and friends in the community to have a feel-good start to the day.

To register, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets.