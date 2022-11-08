Julie Farnan accepts $1,124 from Kimberly and Luke Violett, October 31, for the Guilford Community Center which was the benefactor of the Violetts setting up Grandmother’s Haunted House for the public to enjoy October 28 and 29. The event accepted freewill donations. The house belonged to the late Glade and Frances Kelso, Kimberly’s grandparents.

The Violetts hope to make this an annual event. The Guilford Community Center members served hot cocoa, popcorn and cookies to some of those who braved the haunted house.