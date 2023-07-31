Downtown Maryville announces that it has been awarded a Rural Business Development grant from the USDA in the amount of $50,642. This grant is a testament to the remarkable efforts and dedication of community members, local businesses and the Downtown Maryville board in fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in the heart of Maryville.

The USDA Rural Business Development grant program aims to support rural areas nationwide by investing in projects promoting entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic development. Downtown Maryville has been selected as a recipient of the grant, highlighting its potential and vision for fostering a vibrant and thriving local economy.

Stephanie Campbell-Yount, Downtown Maryville president and author of the grant application, commented on the grant award: “This grant represents a remarkable opportunity for Downtown Maryville to achieve our vision of becoming a premier destination in Missouri. We are grateful to the USDA for recognizing our commitment to growth and economic vitality. With these funds, we look forward to implementing initiatives that will benefit our local businesses, residents, and visitors alike, making Downtown Maryville an even more vibrant and welcoming place.”

The grant will be directed towards various initiatives that will drive progress and opportunity for the Downtown Maryville community. Some of the key focus areas include:

• Small Business Support: Funding will be allocated to assist small businesses in the downtown area by implementing “Operation Ding the Registers,” which will focus on converting existing foot traffic to sales and a marketing campaign attracting visitors within a 100-mile radius to the Maryville community.

• Community Engagement and Events: The grant will enable the development of a series of community engagement events that will unite residents and visitors, creating a stronger sense of community. Funds will be utilized to enhance the success of the Downtown Maryville Market and efforts to establish Maryville as a Christmas shopping and festival destination.

• Staff and Volunteer Training and Support: Grant funds play a pivotal role in enhancing the knowledge, skills, and capabilities of the executive director and volunteers of Downtown Maryville. By investing in continuous education, staff and volunteers can stay updated with the latest trends, best practices, and innovations enabling them to make informed decisions and implement efficient strategies. Funds will also be utilized to provide assistance to part-time Executive Director DeAnn Davison to ensure greater success in fulfilling Downtown Maryville’s mission.

“This grant represents a significant milestone for Downtown Maryville and is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local stakeholders, including downtown businesses, city officials and volunteers,” stated Davison. “The downtown has seen tremendous growth and as an organization, we look forward to expanding our efforts to achieve sustainable growth, foster innovation and preserve the unique charm that makes our town truly special.”

The combination of the USDA grant and supplemental funds will result in over $80,000 being allocated to invest in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses in downtown Maryville.

For more information on the USDA Rural Business Development grant or Downtown Maryville, contact Davison at 660.562-.8001 or ddavison@maryville.org.