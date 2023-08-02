Halfway through its inaugural season, the Downtown Maryville Market is reflecting on its success in setting new benchmarks for community engagement and vendor participation.

Since its grand opening in May 2023, the market has attracted hundreds of visitors, supporting local businesses and fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents.

On July 15, the market hosted 32 vendors showcasing their goods; a high for this year’s participation.

“We are ecstatic about the immense success of the Downtown Maryville Market in its very first season,” said Autumn Quimby, the market’s vendor coordinator. “The overwhelming response from both vendors and visitors has been truly heartwarming. It is evident that the market has evolved into a significant platform for small businesses to thrive, fostering economic growth within our community.”

Throughout the season, the market has played a vital role in strengthening the bond between local vendors and consumers, creating lasting relationships, and stimulating sustainable business practices. The diverse range of vendors has contributed to a wide array of products and services, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of the attendees.

With the location at the corner of Fourth and Buchanan streets, the Downtown Maryville Market has created a vibrant atmosphere and increased foot traffic in the downtown corridor helping to promote local brick-and-mortar businesses.

“The goal of having a market in the downtown district was not only to provide a safe, convenient location for area artisans and producers to sell their products but to attract new customers to our local storefronts,” stated Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison. “While guests are shopping the market, we hope that they take advantage of the unique businesses around the square and discover the wonderful amenities in our community.”

To continue the success of the market, Downtown Maryville Market is looking for additional opportunities to engage vendors and guests next season and throughout the year.

“As a vendor at the Downtown Maryville Market, I have experienced firsthand the transformative power of this event,” shared Stephanie Pankau, owner of Farm2Fork Ranch. “The exposure and support we received have been invaluable to our growth. We are excited to be a part of this incredible community and look forward to the next season.”

The Downtown Maryville Market is held from 8 am to 12 pm, every Saturday in Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets and will continue into the fall.

For more information about the Downtown Maryville Market, contact vendor coordinator Autumn Quimby at downtownmaryvillemarket@gmail. com or 660.868.0923.