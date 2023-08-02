Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/25/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Consumers Oil Company for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report for June 2023; application for CART road new construction in Hughes Township; opioid addendum agreement; Department of Natural Resources grant notice.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed a bid request for H-Pile and Sheet Pile. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids on Sheet Pile to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 11 am, August 17 and H-Pile to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 11:30 am, August 17. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

The township resolution for the road use agreement for Grant Township was signed and returned to Anna Kimbrell, attorney Husch Blackwell for Mullin Creek Development.

A resident of Atchison Township called to discuss a tube issue. Also present: Engle.

An exit-interview was held with Larry Tempel, supervisory senior auditor of McBride, Lock & Associates, with the commission, Jenkins, Patton and Engle present. Tempel reviewed items found during the audit process and noted that he looked at findings/recommendations from the 2021 audit and noted the county has worked to correct these. No findings from this audit.

Dan Hageman, Evergy, discussed upcoming marketing regarding the rate plan changes.

Looked into a leaky sink in the Sheriff’s office area.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected a tube on Road #64 in Atchison Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, called in regarding the bid process and handicap entrance replacement for the ADA accessibility ramp at the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/1/2023.